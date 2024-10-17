Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Siebert Williams Shank

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Siebert Williams Shank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.61.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.