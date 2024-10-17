Paragon Capital Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,942 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology comprises 1.5% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 16.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In other news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,652.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

