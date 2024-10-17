Paragon Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.80 Million in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Kohl’s makes up 1.3% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 6,076.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,834,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,127,000 after buying an additional 1,775,024 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 348.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,162 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 518.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 716,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 26.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,093,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,126,000 after purchasing an additional 643,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSS. TD Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

