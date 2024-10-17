Paragon Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after acquiring an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 348,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,271,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,218,000 after purchasing an additional 104,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $200.69 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.02. The company has a market capitalization of $182.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

