Paragon Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $226.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

