Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,721 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 144,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GRMN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,827. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $184.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

