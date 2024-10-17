Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 801 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 175.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 91.8% in the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Citigroup began coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus boosted their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.41. 381,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.05. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

