PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 0.3 %

PENN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 693,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.10.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,309.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,309.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anuj Dhanda acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,023.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 79,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,548 over the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 233.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 18.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.