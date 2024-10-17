Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 116831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PWP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a positive return on equity of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is presently -15.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.