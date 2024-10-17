Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts Sells 1,843 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 1,843 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $38,758.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 753,876 shares in the company, valued at $15,854,012.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Evan Roberts sold 3,148 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $73,191.00.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. 434,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHR

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.