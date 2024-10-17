Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Insider Yvonne Hui Sells 2,791 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne Hui sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $58,387.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,609.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yvonne Hui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Yvonne Hui sold 744 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $17,298.00.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 434,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,865. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.76 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 76.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

