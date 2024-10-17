Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 27,730 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,730 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 293,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 256.5% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,355,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,354,000 after buying an additional 975,262 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,363,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

