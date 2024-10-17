Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $63.73 on Thursday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

