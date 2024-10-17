Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,052 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $69.82 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $754.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.59.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

