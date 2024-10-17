Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 8,363 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.8% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 303,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after buying an additional 179,982 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $181.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day moving average of $169.88. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

