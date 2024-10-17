Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after buying an additional 1,203,281 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after acquiring an additional 465,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,601,000 after acquiring an additional 460,617 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,073,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,230,000 after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $204.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $205.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

