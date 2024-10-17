Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 66,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 207,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.80. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.74 and a 1-year high of $101.52.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

