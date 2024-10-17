Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.