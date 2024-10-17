Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFSI. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 71,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 47,595 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.4% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $438.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

