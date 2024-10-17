Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $645,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,214,000 after purchasing an additional 116,020 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 155,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,524,000 after buying an additional 21,132 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 137,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 30,677 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $156.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average is $157.14. The stock has a market cap of $252.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

