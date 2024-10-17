Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 32,568 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,568 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,663,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,635 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,109,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,789,000 after buying an additional 803,797 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 269,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,034,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,991,000 after buying an additional 125,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,145,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after buying an additional 119,334 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $34.96 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

