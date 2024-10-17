Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 430 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 127.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

