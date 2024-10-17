Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 541 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

