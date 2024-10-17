PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Stock Price Down 0% – Time to Sell?

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.64 and last traded at $52.65. Approximately 89,987 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 56,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 2.81% of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

