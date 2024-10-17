Piper Sandler Boosts Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Price Target to $104.00

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.
Bank First Trading Up 3.1 %
BFC opened at $94.07 on Thursday. Bank First has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.98.
Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. Bank First had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank First will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bank First
Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.
