Piper Sandler Boosts Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Price Target to $104.00

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

Bank First Trading Up 3.1 %

BFC opened at $94.07 on Thursday. Bank First has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.98.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. Bank First had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank First will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

About Bank First

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 65,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Bank First by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Bank First in the first quarter worth about $232,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank First by 102.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.