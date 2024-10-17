PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. PPG Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.150 EPS.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $130.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.73 and its 200 day moving average is $129.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

