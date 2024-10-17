Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Trading 4.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 410,158,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 259,030,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PREM
Premier African Minerals Stock Up 10.4 %
Premier African Minerals Company Profile
Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Premier African Minerals
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.