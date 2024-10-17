Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Trading 4.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 410,158,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 259,030,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of £18.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.11.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

