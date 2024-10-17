Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 103 ($1.34) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Primary Health Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement

LON PHP opened at GBX 99.95 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.10. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 109 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,020.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is -70,000.00%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

