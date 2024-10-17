Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 103 ($1.34) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is -70,000.00%.
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
