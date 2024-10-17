Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 5.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,245,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,709,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,218,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,430 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,219,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,185,000 after purchasing an additional 610,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,921,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.52. 80,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,531. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

