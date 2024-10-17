Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.4 %

AFL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.80. 56,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.49.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

