Probity Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,555 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $21,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

