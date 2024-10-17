Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,274 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,344,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,279,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,847,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,601,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $21.69.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.