Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $242.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $242.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

