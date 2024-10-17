Probity Advisors Inc. Has $653,000 Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 155,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 60,591 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,186 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

SK Telecom Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SKM stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

