Probity Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,107,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,450,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,064,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,061,000 after purchasing an additional 799,581 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after buying an additional 3,961,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 47.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after buying an additional 1,778,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,063,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,912,000 after buying an additional 505,180 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

