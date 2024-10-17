Probity Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

