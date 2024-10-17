Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Performance

Proficient Auto Logistics stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.69 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proficient Auto Logistics will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Proficient Auto Logistics

In other Proficient Auto Logistics news, Director James B. Gattoni acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proficient Auto Logistics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter valued at $1,082,000.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

