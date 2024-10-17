Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $596,614,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $465,659,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $203,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,749,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus raised their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $126.97 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.72. The stock has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.