PROS (NYSE:PRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. PROS has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,367,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,591 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the first quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 82.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 128,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 57,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Articles

