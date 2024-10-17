Provident Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $120.67 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $475.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

