Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Lowered to $338.00 at Evercore ISI

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $343.00 to $338.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSA. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.00.

Public Storage stock opened at $347.80 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

