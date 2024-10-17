pzETH Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.36 Million (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, pzETH has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. pzETH has a market cap of $52.36 million and approximately $220,754.43 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pzETH token can now be purchased for about $3,104.18 or 0.04616266 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

pzETH Profile

pzETH’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 44,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 44,221.81969149. The last known price of pzETH is 3,104.1649178 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $237,859.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

