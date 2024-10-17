Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ERO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 38.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

