Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.54.

Shares of HBM opened at C$12.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.52. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$14.33.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

