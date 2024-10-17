Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Lowered by Analyst

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Terex in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.30.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terex has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,429,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 200.0% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 353,844 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 18.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after buying an additional 285,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 25.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after buying an additional 269,777 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 166,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

