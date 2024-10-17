Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 6,222 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 300,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,287. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $32.11.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

