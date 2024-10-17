Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 280,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.0% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 29.4% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 168,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 341,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,774. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

