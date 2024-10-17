Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.2% in the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ remained flat at $164.28 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,889,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,020,750. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $395.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.59.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

