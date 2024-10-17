Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $766,000 Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTHI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

FTHI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 84,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,815. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

