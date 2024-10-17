Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,799. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.00.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

